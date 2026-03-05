Liam Rosenior reveals exactly what he thinks about Joao Pedro scoring 'tap-ins' as Chelsea star's hat-trick keeps Champions League dream alive

The star of the show was undoubtedly Joao Pedro, who has now collected 14 goals in the Premier League. Rosenior was quick to highlight the significance of the striker's opportunistic positioning for his first and third goals. "Yeah, he's a top player. I think he's grown in confidence. I think his hold-up play, the energy he puts into the team in terms of his press, his movement, his goal with the left foot is world-class. The finish is magnificent. But actually, I'm really, really delighted with his two tap-ins that he got. He was in the right place at the right time. We worked hard with him on that, but he gets the hat-trick," the boss said after the final whistle.