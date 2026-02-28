Lamine Yamal reveals he will gift match ball from hat-trick to his mum after Barcelona’s win over Villarreal

Barcelona dominated Villarreal at Camp Nou and Yamal was at the heart of all the action. The youngster was superb and ran the away side ragged, scoring a hat-trick of left-footed efforts into the far corner as he continued to perfect his trademark finish.

The home side started a little shaky, but when Fermin Lopez robbed Pape Gueye of possession in the middle of the park and slipped Yamal through, there was only going to be one outcome. The winger opened his body and slotted below the onrushing goalkeeper to hand Hansi Flick’s side the lead in under half an hour.

The second Yamal goal was the pick of the bunch as he chased down a loose Lopez pass on the right touchline. He drove inside, using fancy footwork and step-overs to toy with Sergi Cardona and beat his man. Alberto Moleiro then came across to try and block his path, but the clever and stumbling Yamal chopped the ball over the outstretched foot of Moleiro and into space. The ball bounced up nicely for the Barcelona man who wrapped a scorching effort into the top left corner.

In the second half, Villarreal snatched a goal back from a corner, but Yamal would soon put the game beyond doubt. Played through by Pedri, the Spanish forward had just the goalkeeper to beat and made no mistake with a curled finish into the bottom corner. He was then replaced for Roony Bardghji and given a standing ovation by the adoring crowd.