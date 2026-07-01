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'If I were him, I'd do it!' - Lamine Yamal backs 'great player' Julian Alvarez to complete transfer to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid
Yamal makes his pitch to Alvarez
Yamal has not hidden his excitement regarding the possibility of playing alongside Alvarez at Barcelona. Speaking to El Larguero from Spain's World Cup base, the winger made it clear that the Atletico Madrid forward would be welcomed with open arms by the Blaugrana squad if he decides to push through a move to Catalonia this summer.
"Right now I don't think about it much, but I hope so, because he is a great player," Yamal said when asked about the potential transfer. "If he comes, we would welcome him with open arms. He is coming to the best club in the world, the best fans in the world, and the best city in the world, in my opinion. So, if I were him, I'd do it. If he wants to come, we are waiting for him, go ahead."
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Simeone ready to sanction exit
The pursuit of the Argentine international comes at a time of significant tension in the Spanish capital. Reports suggest that Diego Simeone has reached his limit with the striker following his public attempts to force a move to their La Liga rivals. The Atletico boss, known for demanding unwavering commitment, appears ready to let the World Cup winner depart to preserve dressing room unity.
Alvarez has already communicated his intention to leave the Metropolitano, having spent two seasons under Simeone. Despite his productivity on the pitch, the player is seeking a fresh challenge where he can be the undisputed protagonist in attack, a role Barcelona are eager to offer as they plan for the long-term future of their frontline.
The dressing room consensus at Camp Nou
Yamal is not the only Barcelona heavyweight to speak out on the potential arrival of the former Manchester City man. Midfield maestro Pedri openly admitted about the potential transfer that he "wants the best players at the club", though he noted that many financial obstacles still remain before a deal can be formalised.
The Catalan giants are reportedly preparing a massive bid to land their top target, viewing him as the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski. However, the club's hierarchy must navigate a complex financial situation to meet Atletico's demands, which include a significant premium for selling to a direct domestic competitor in the race for the La Liga title.
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Stalemate in the capital
While the player's desire is clear, Atletico are prepared to play hardball. The club's leadership would much prefer to sell their star asset to an overseas suitor rather than strengthen a rival, and they have pointed towards a high release clause to protect their interests. Negotiating a middle ground will be the biggest challenge for Joan Laporta and Deco this summer.
For now, the saga looks set to be one of the defining stories of the post-World Cup transfer window. With Yamal and other squad members publicly rolling out the red carpet, the pressure is on the Barcelona boardroom to find the funds necessary to bring one of the world's most coveted strikers to the Camp Nou and end his stay in Madrid.