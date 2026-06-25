Getty Images Sport
Pedri gives honest opinion on Julian Alvarez amid Barcelona's transfer pursuit for Atletico Madrid star
Pedri breaks silence on coveted Atletico talisman
The unfolding transfer saga surrounding Alvarez has captured the attention of Barcelona's primary squad leaders, with midfield maestro Pedri openly discussing the possibility of a deal. Speaking during a broadcast interview with Teledeporte, the Spain international made no secret of his immense professional admiration for the Atletico Madrid attacker.
“Julian as a player, I like him a lot, and I’ve always said that I want the best players at Barcelona,” Pedri honestly admitted when questioned about the potential transfer. However, the 23-year-old was quick to balance his excitement with a realistic caveat, warning that "many things need to happen for that to take place".
- AFP
Strategic caution guides Barcelona leader's stance
Pedri's calculated commentary arrives at a highly sensitive time, as senior executives Deco and Joan Laporta attempt to navigate a notoriously complicated financial landscape. Knowing that Atletico are unwilling to simplify negotiations and that direct boardroom relations remain fragile, the young midfielder deliberately chose to lower the political temperature.
“I don’t want to interfere in the club’s or the player’s affairs,” Pedri added, demonstrating a mature approach to the ongoing media circus. “If the deal goes through and it happens, then welcome aboard.”
Alvarez demands exit
The entire transfer machinery was set in motion after Alvarez made his domestic position crystal clear, publicly asking Atletico chiefs to list him on the market. The 26-year-old is said to be intensely determined to secure what is widely understood to be a dream move to wear the Blaugrana shirt next season.
Preparing a €130m bid for Alvarez, Barcelona have placed the World Cup winner atop their transfer priority list to replace Robert Lewandowski, who leaves a massive void upfront following the expiration of his contract at the Camp Nou.
- Getty Images
Aguero backs Alvarez
Manchester City and Argentina legend Sergio Aguero defended Álvarez's decision to go public with his transfer request during the 2026 World Cup, insisting honesty was the only real option.
Atletico have pointed to a release clause reportedly worth as much as €500 million, even as Real Madrid's own approach, a €150 million bid, was firmly knocked back. Alvarez has racked up 49 goals and 17 assists across 106 appearances in all competitions over his two seasons with Atletico.