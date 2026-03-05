Getty
Lamine Yamal sends Instagram message to Barcelona fans after heartbreaking Copa del Rey exit to Atletico Madrid that proves he's a leader
Yamal stars in agonising Barca loss
The young winger was arguably the most influential player on the pitch during the second leg of the tie, providing a constant threat and tormenting the Atleti backline. He registered an assist and was unlucky not to find the net himself, forcing Diego Simeone to deploy three players to mark him at times in an attempt to neutralisethe Spaniard's impact. Even with the exit, Yamal’s display was one of the positive aspects of an otherwise difficult evening for Hansi Flick's side.
Yamal reaches out to Camp Nou faithful
Following the final whistle, Yamal posted a black-and-white image of himself on Instagram with a caption that resonated with a frustrated fanbase. He wrote: “Thank you for last night, culers. We still have a lot to be excited about. VISCA EL BARCA SEMPRE!” It was a mature gesture from a player who has already shouldered immense responsibility this season, racking up 18 goals and 15 assists despite dealing with several muscular discomforts throughout the campaign.
Yamal was not the only one to speak out, as the Barcelona dressing room appeared unified in their pride. Ferran Torres echoed the sentiment of resilience, posting: “Get up and keep going, with everything we’ve got. We’ve shown what kind of team we are, and we know what we want. Together. Forca Barca.”
Raphinha echoes the sentiment of pride
Club captain Raphinha was equally vocal about the team's direction, refusing to let the aggregate defeat overshadow the dominant second-leg performance. Speaking in the mixed zone, the Brazilian star expressed his belief that this level of intensity will lead to silverware. He was particularly moved by the support from the stands, which remained vocal even after the final whistle confirmed their exit from the competition.
“I leave very proud of this team,” Raphinha said. “If we continue playing like this, we will have a spectacular end to the season. The truth is that I think it is us who have to thank the fans, they have done spectacularly. When we play at home, we need to feel the fans. It is something important for us. I think the fans are proud.”
- AFP
Focus shifts to La Liga and Champions League
With Barcelona sitting four points clear at the top of La Liga, and with a Champions League clash against Newcastle on the horizon, there is no time for a hangover. Indeed, Raphinha is demanding an immediate response to ensure the season ends with major trophies in the cabinet. He said: "It’s time to raise our heads. Tomorrow will be another day. We have to leave proud of what we have done. Now to think about the weekend. To go for the League and the Champions League, which is what we have to do."
Advertisement