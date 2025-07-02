La Liga chief warns he will push for Club World Cup to be SCRAPPED as he insists Real Madrid won't be given extra post-tournament rest
Javier Tebas, the outspoken president of La Liga, has launched a scathing attack on the newly-expanded Club World Cup, expressing his intent to see the month-long tournament scrapped altogether. With the 32-team event currently underway in the United States, Tebas has voiced strong opposition, particularly regarding its disruptive impact on domestic schedules and player welfare.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tebas vows to shut down CWC
- Will not allow Real Madrid to have extra rest
- La Liga will commence on August 16