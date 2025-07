This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport La Liga president insists Barcelona still can't register Nico Williams and calls for Real Madrid to be punished over referee attacks N. Williams Barcelona Real Madrid Athletic Club LaLiga Javier Tebas has once again sent a reminder that Barcelona cannot register Nico Williams, while also calling for Real Madrid to be sanctioned. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tebas speaks on Williams' situation

Confirms Barca still not in position to register him

Wants Madrid sanctioned for referee criticism Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱