Kylian Mbappe ‘sends bailiff’ to PSG as Real Madrid star seeks unpaid fee owed by former club amid ongoing dispute
Per L'Equipe, Mbappe has sent a bailiff to PSG's offices to demand the €5.9m that the club still owe to him. At the end of December 2025, a judge ordered the Parisian giants to pay €60.9m but there is €5.9m outstanding ahead of possible seizure by the courts. The formal demand was made on Friday and PSG now have an eight-day deadline in which to pay him. The outstanding amount comes from paid leave and interest.
If PSG don't pay up within the stated deadline, Mbappe can instruct his lawyers to take the money directly from the club's accounts.
Mbappe's difficult spell
As Mbappe continues to seek financial remuneration from PSG, he is also still reeling from Real's 4-2 Champions League defeat to Benfica. Real did beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at the weekend, with Mbappe scoring a 100th-minute penalty to seal all three points.
Speaking post-Benfica, the France superstar took aim at his team-mates, telling reporters: “It isn't about quality, and it isn't about tactics. It's about having more desire than your opponent.
“You could see that everything was on the line for Benfica, and you couldn't see that for us, and that's a problem. Before the game, both teams had something to play for: us being in the top eight, and Benfica being among the 24. We saw it from Benfica, but you didn't see it from us.
“I don't have a clear explanation. It wasn't the same [at Benfica] as against Villarreal, and that's a problem. We aren't being consistent in our play. We have to solve that. We can't do it one day, and then not another. A team of champions doesn't do that. We have two more games, and that hurts a bit. We wanted to have time in February to work on our play, and instead we'll play the play-offs.”
He added: “What we did today was not normal. We had a clear goal of finishing in the top eight to have two fewer games and lighten the load, but we started very poorly.
“They deserved to score first. We had one chance and scored. I thought that would get us into the game, but it was the opposite. They were better and if they had gone into the break 5-1 up, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone.
“We came out with the intention of changing what had happened. We conceded a goal that hurts a little because it came from a direct play, and from there the game was over. When you’re a goal down, you try to push, but the opponent wastes time and that’s part of the game. We didn’t set the pace or show enough creativity to create clear chances.”
Mbappe defended by France boss
France boss Didier Deschamps has hailed Mbappe as a "true leader" as Real continue their attempts to close their one-point gap to Barcelona at the top of the table.
He said: "You may like Kylian, you may not, but the younger players adore him.
"You have this image of him as a selfish, individualistic guy, and while a striker certainly has to be selfish too, I can assure you that within the French national team, he acts like a true captain."
What comes next?
Real Madrid face Valencia on Sunday, with Mbappe out to add to his tally of 22 La Liga goals thus far this term. In total, he has netted 37 goals in 30 outings in what has been a truly incredible campaign for the Frenchman thus far.
