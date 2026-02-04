Kylian Mbappe labelled a 'true captain' as Didier Deschamps fires back at Real Madrid & France striker's critics

France manager Deschamps has moved to shield his talisman from intensified scrutiny regarding his defensive contributions and running statistics. Mbappe’s style of play has drawn criticism in both the Spanish and French press recently, and Deschamps addressed the elephant in the room when speaking to journalists at a festival.

Critics have pointed to Mbappe’s lower distance-covered metrics compared to his teammates as evidence of a lack of effort, particularly when the team is out of possession. However, Deschamps was categorical in his rebuttal, suggesting that demanding high-volume running from the 27-year-old would be a misuse of his specific talents.

The World Cup-winning coach argued that modern football analysis often conflates effort with effectiveness. For Deschamps, managing a player of Mbappe’s calibre requires an acceptance of certain trade-offs to ensure he retains the explosive power needed to decide matches in the final third.