Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham left out Alvaro Arbeloa's first Real Madrid squad as new boss calls up five academy stars for Copa del Rey tie

The decision to leave Bellingham and Courtois out of the travelling party is the biggest talking point of Arbeloa’s first day on the job. With the team suffering from a plethora of injuries, the conventional wisdom would have been to keep the remaining superstars close, even if they were to start on the bench. However, Arbeloa has taken a different approach.

The injury list at the Santiago Bernabeu is currently extensive and alarming. Star forward Mbappe has been sidelined in the wake of the Spanish Super Cup final defeat at the weekend, having rushed back into the team prematurely in an effort to save Alonso's job. He joins a crowded treatment room that includes Rodrygo, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy. The absence of these defensive and offensive heavyweights makes the voluntary exclusion of Bellingham and Tchouameni even more striking.

Arbeloa is reportedly hopeful of recovering Mbappe, Rudiger and Rodrygo progressively over the next few weeks, but for now, he must navigate the fixture list without them. By resting his remaining healthy stars, he is sending a message that he believes the squad's depth, now bolstered by the academy, is sufficient to compete.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!