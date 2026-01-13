AFP
Xabi Alonso speaks out after Real Madrid dismissal as he makes feelings on players clear in emotional statement
Alonso & Madrid part ways after Clasico loss
Alonso has officially addressed his exit from Real Madrid, taking to social media to share a heartfelt message just hours after his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu was brought to a premature end. The 44-year-old’s time in charge of Los Blancos was terminated following Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, a result that ultimately convinced the club’s hierarchy to make a change.
Despite the stinging disappointment of losing his job in the wake of an El Clasico defeat, Alonso displayed the class that defined his playing career. The former midfielder refused to point fingers at the board or offer excuses for the team's performance. Instead, he expressed his pride at having led the club where he won the Champions League as a player, whilst acknowledging the harsh reality that results had fallen short of the lofty standards expected in the Spanish capital.
Alonso sends clear message to the dressing room
One of the most scrutinised aspects of any managerial departure at Real Madrid is the relationship between the head coach and the star-studded dressing room. Rumours of unrest swirled around the capital club, particularly due to his relationship with Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian winger was occasionally dropped to the bench and his angry reaction at being substituted in the previous game against Barcelona - a Madrid win in La Liga - sparked claims of an imminent separation. On Sunday evening, star forward Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop his team-mates from giving Barcelona a guard of honour before they collected their Super Cup prize, despite Alonso's apparent orders to go through with the traditional pleasantries, which is said to have been the final straw regarding his tenure.
Nevertheless, he praised the team in his farewell message on Instagram a day after his exit.
"This professional stage concludes, and it has not turned out as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honour and a responsibility," Alonso wrote. "I thank the club, the players and above all the fans and Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best."
A tenure cut short by high expectations
After his historic work at Bayer Leverkusen, where he went unbeaten to win the Bundesliga title, Alonso was identified as the ideal candidate to lead Real Madrid into a new era. However, translating that specific brand of dominance to the Bernabeu proved difficult against the backdrop of immense pressure.
Despite claims that Mbappe has played a key role in his departure, the French forward took to social media to give his verdict shortly after Madrid announced his departure, saying: "It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you and learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day 1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter."
Arbeloa steps into the Madrid job
Madrid have already appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the new first-team head coach. The ex-Liverpool defender has been serving as the boss of their B team and will now step up into the Bernabeu hotseat for the time being. The 42-year-old won two Champions League trophies as a player with Madrid as well as a La Liga crown and the Copa del Rey on two occasions.
The capital club will be in action again on Thursday when they take on Albacete in the Copa del Rey, followed three days later by a La Liga clash against Levante.
