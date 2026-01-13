'It's been short' - Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid exit as 'Galactico' forward pays tribute to departed boss

World Cup winner Mbappe has thanked Alonso for his efforts, with the French forward breaking silence from inside the Blancos camp. He said: “It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you and learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day 1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter.”

Mbappe impressed under Alonso, with 29 goals and five assists being recorded this season through just 25 games. He is, however, said to have butted heads with his former manager at times.

BBC Sport claims to have been told by sources that “Alonso argued with striker Mbappe about tactics” and that “he also had a disagreement with president Florentino Perez on Monday before the decision to part ways was taken later in the day”.

Mbappe appeared to undermine Alonso’s authority at the end of a Super Cup final setback against Barcelona in the Middle East. While Madrid’s manager urged his players to form a guard of honour for the victors, Mbappe could be seen waving his team-mates off.

