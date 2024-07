Kylian Mbappe addresses Vinicius Junior competition at Real Madrid as he sends definitive message to Carlo Ancelotti on his potential role in the team Kylian MbappeVinicius JuniorReal MadridCarlo AncelottiLaLigaTransfers

Kylian Mbappe says he will play wherever Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants him to and hopes to feature alongside the "unique" Vinicius Junior.