Chris Burton

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner 'willing to give it a go' in Italy after Lauryn Goodman saga as couple aim to 'put things behind them' after completing transfer to AC Milan

K. WalkerAC MilanShowbizManchester CitySerie APremier League

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is “willing to give it a go” in Italy after seeing her husband agree a loan transfer from Manchester City to AC Milan.

  • England star fathered two children with ex-mistress
  • Marriage has survived divorce rumours
  • New challenge taken on outside of Premier League
