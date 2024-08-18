Kyle Walker 'considering' taking out harassment order against Lauryn Goodman to stop ex-mistress's social media posts as Man City & England star fears impact on sons with Annie Kilner
Manchester City star Kyle Walker is reportedly considering taking out a harassment order against his ex Lauryn Goodman due to her social media posts.
- Walker battling to save marriage with Kilner
- Goodman takes swipes at him and his family
- Man City man considers harassment order