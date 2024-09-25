Kieran Trippier 'desperate' to leave Newcastle and head abroad again amid marriage crisis - with shock Jose Mourinho link-up mooted

Newcastle star Kieran Trippier is reportedly looking to move abroad again with a potential link-up with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce on the cards.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Trippier trying to seal move away from Tyneside

Amid lack of playing time and marriage problems

Move to Fenerbahce touted with Mourinho keen 🟢📱 Article continues below Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱