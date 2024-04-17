Kevin De Bruyne is one of the Premier League's greatest-ever players - but does Man City legend get the respect he deserves in Europe?

The Belgian has unfinished business in the Champions League, but a talismanic display against Real Madrid could win over the few remaining doubters

No player has been more influential on Manchester City's modern era than Kevin De Bruyne. There is no question, therefore, that whenever he decides to step away from the club, the void he leaves should be filled by a statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola summed up the Belgian's influence after his virtuoso display against Crystal Palace earlier this month. "Ten years in Man City, the numbers, the presence, the consistency has been amazing," gushed the City boss, who had blown kisses towards his playmaker following his stupendous equaliser. "One of the best players in all our history of Man City."

And yet, over in Madrid, where City were visiting just days later in the Champions League quarter-finals, not everyone was convinced...