Juventus, Sesko and Hojbjerg with the nest egg from the capital increase

The next capital increase of €250 million requested by the Juventus board from shareholders could ultimately provide, between January and next summer, around €100 million to spend on the transfer market. It is a significant sum and Juventus would use it on players with proven reliability.





According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, 31-year-old Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is back on Juventus's radar. An old favourite, he brings leadership and international pedigree. At Marseille, nobody is untouchable now, and Juventus have the appeal to convince the Dane, who is also on Fiorentina's list. In midfield, with a different profile in terms of age and characteristics, there is also 18-year-old Bakola of Sassuolo, a favourite of chief executive Carnevali and formerly of Marseille.