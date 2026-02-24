Getty
Juventus plot ambitious move for Liverpool star Alisson despite talks with Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario
Di Gregorio under fire as Juve plot goalkeeper overhaul
The situation in Turin has reached a breaking point following several costly blunders. According to La Gazetta dello Sport, Di Gregorio has been deemed a liability and a major point of contention at the club after his recent errors cost the team points across Serie A and the Champions League. With deputy Mattia Perin reportedly pushing for a starting role elsewhere and veteran third-choice Carlo Pinsoglio weighing up retirement, the club are now overseeing a complete structural purge of the goalkeeping department. The report stated that this search for a reliable new anchor has led Juventus back to the Premier League, where they are closely monitoring Alisson’s situation at Anfield amid mounting speculation over his future with Liverpool.
The Alisson Becker dream
Alisson, whose contract with Liverpool expires in 2027, is viewed as the ideal candidate to bring much-needed experience and authority to the Allianz Stadium. The 33-year-old Brazilian is no stranger to the Italian game, having previously played for Roma, and he has the added benefit of having worked under current Juve boss Luciano Spalletti in the capital. Back then, Alisson was the "cup goalkeeper" while Wojciech Szczesny held the starting spot in the league, but he has since developed into one of the finest shot-stoppers in world football during his decorated spell on Merseyside.
The logistics of a deal for the Liverpool man could be aided by the fact that the Reds have already secured their long-term successor in Giorgi Mamardashvili. Juve are hoping that Alisson's contractual situation and his history with Spalletti could lower the barriers to a sensational return to Italy. If the club secures the estimated €60 million windfall from Champions League qualification, they may have the financial muscle to lure the Premier League and Champions League winner away from England to lead their new-look backline.
Vicario remains a target
While Alisson represents the marquee "opportunity," Tottenham’s Vicario remains high on the shortlist. The report suggests that Juve have turned to the Spurs star as a primary priority to replace the error-prone Di Gregorio. Negotiations have already begun, with fresh contacts made with the 29-year-old’s entourage in recent days. The Bianconeri are keen to win the race for his signature ahead of rivals Inter, who are also looking for a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer.
Vicario is said to be open to a Serie A return, particularly with Spurs struggling to maintain a consistent challenge for major silverware. Tottenham value the Italian international between €25m and €30m, a figure that fits within the parameters of the Juve budget. Furthermore, his current salary of approximately €4.5 million per season is not seen as a hurdle for the Old Lady. The club believes bringing in a player like Vicario would not only solve their issues on the pitch but also help rebuild the "Azzurri" core within the squad.
Spalletti defends his under-fire No.1
Despite the mounting pressure and the clinical search for a successor, Spalletti has publicly attempted to shield Di Gregorio from the harshest criticism. Speaking on the goalkeeper's recent struggles, the Juve coach noted that the player "has no more responsibility than the others," though even he was forced to concede that the No. 1 "is in a moment of difficulty like the whole team." These comments come as fans at the Allianz Stadium have begun to vent their frustration, whistling the goalkeeper during a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Como last Saturday.
If moves for the Premier League duo fail to materialise, Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi remains a high-quality alternative. However, the youngster’s €40-50m price tag makes him a more expensive domestic option. For now, all eyes are on Alisson and Vicario as Juventus look to rectify a summer transfer that hasn't gone to plan. The goalkeeper dossier is wide open, and with the summer window approaching, the Bianconeri are determined to ensure they don't head into another campaign with such a glaring weakness at the back.
