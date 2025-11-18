How to handle Jude Bellingham, whether to recall Trent Alexander-Arnold and six England questions Thomas Tuchel still needs to answer ahead of the 2026 World Cup

England have had promising qualifying campaigns for previous tournaments, but never before have they won all of their matches heading into a World Cup or ended one without conceding a goal. They might have had a relatively straightforward path to next summer's competition, but they took their task deadly seriously, developing a ruthless edge which saw them dig deep to see off Albania 2-0 in their final game with two goals in the final 15 minutes.

"It's as good as we've ever had," said captain Harry Kane, who has qualified for six major tournaments with England. "We're going to go into the tournament as one of the favourites and we have to accept that, it's been like that the past few tournaments now and that's part of it. We've been building, had a great year together with the new coach and it's now to 2026."

England have many reasons to be excited about next year, where they will be aiming to end a 60-year major trophy drought with a first triumph since the 1966 World Cup on home soil. England have always been optimistic ahead of tournaments, and while other nations might view that optimism as arrogance, the hype is now justified and they will have to be taken very seriously in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

But despite overseeing a perfect campaign, Tuchel still has a few issues to solve ahead of the tournament in June. Here, then, are the big questions the coach must answer over the next seven months...