WATCH: Jude Bellingham that is incredible! Real Madrid star responds to girlfriend Ashlyn Castro criticism with world-class assist during Copa del Rey triumph
Jude Bellingham produced a world-class assist during Copa del Rey triumph against Real Sociedad after his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro faced criticism.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham set up Endrick for the winner
- Castro faced the heat from online trolls
- Has been under scrutiny for her dating history