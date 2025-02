This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend Ashlyn Castro victim of ‘escort site’ trolls as photographer debunks brutal social media theory after links to Hollywood star Jamie Foxx J. Bellingham Real Madrid Showbiz LaLiga Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend Ashlyn Castro has been the victim of ‘escort site’ trolls due to a theory that also brought links with Jamie Foxx. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bellingham dating Castro

American model targeted by trolls

Photographer debunks social media theory Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Copa del Rey RSO RMA Match preview