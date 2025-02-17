Jude Bellingham's most controversial moments: From calling out Borussia Dortmund team-mates to Real Madrid red cards for swearing at referees

The Real Madrid star's competitive streak makes him one of the best in the world - but has also occasionally got him in trouble

It is Jude Bellingham's job to be competitive. Talent is certainly part of his excellence, but athletes don't get that good that young without a certain drive. It's something that he himself has mentioned repeatedly in the past.

"Working at Real Madrid requires a certain level of quality and mentality, and to have this responsibility feels like a huge privilege to me. Every day I come I try to work hard to be the best," Bellingham said in January 2024 after his hot start to life at Santiago Bernabeu .

At times, though, that will to win has boiled over. Bellingham made headlines for the red card he received against Osasuna on Saturday, and although he may argue over the semantic difference between different offensive statements, it was not the first time Bellingham's competitiveness has landed him in hot water.

Indeed, as GOAL outlines below, Bellingham's temper has already got the better of him on several occasions during his fledgling career...