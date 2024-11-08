Jose Mourinho to Wrexham?! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney warned over ‘gimmick’ appointments as ex-Red Dragons boss reveals ‘biggest problem’ with manager Phil Parkinson
Jose Mourinho on ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ sounds like fun, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned against any "gimmick" appointments.
- Red Dragons flying high in League One
- Trust current coach to maintain momentum
- No need to consider 'big name' manager