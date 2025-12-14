'We'll never forget him' - Jordan Henderson dedicates first Brentford goal to 'good friend' Diogo Jota after copying late Liverpool striker's iconic celebration

Henderson paid heartfelt tribute to former Liverpool team-mate Jota after his goal. Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Spain back in July, leaving Liverpool and the wider footballing community in mourning.

The Portuguese forward was an avid EA Sports FC player and at one point reached number one in the Ultimate Team rankings. Jota's trademark celebration was to sit cross-legged while pretending to use a video game controller, which Henderson replicated against Leeds.

After receiving a round of applause from the Brentford fans, the England international sat on the Gtech Community Stadium turf and dedicated his goal to Jota, who he played alongside for three years at Liverpool.