Embarrassment for Abdukodir Khusanov at the Etihad, Joao Felix's red card shame & the worst Premier League debuts ever

The Uzbek defender had a miserable five minutes in his first game, but which players had the worst possible start to life in England's top division?

A Premier League debut is a daunting prospect for even the most seasoned professional footballers.

The intensity of the league, the expectation of the fans, the scrutiny on social media: all of it can weigh heavy on new players' shoulders.

And there have been plenty of disastrous debuts for those unprepared or simply overawed by the occasion.

In light of Abdukodir Khusanov's miserable start to life at Manchester City in his side's clash against Chelsea, here are 12 of the worst debuts in the division's history.