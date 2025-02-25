Jesse Lingard told he can be a trailblazer for South Korean football after making an ‘impact’ as Premier League stars are tipped to follow ex-Man Utd midfielder’s transfer to ‘very interesting’ K League J. Lingard Manchester United Premier League Transfers FC Seoul K-League 1

Jesse Lingard has been told that he can be a trailblazer for future transfers, with the ex-Manchester United star making an “impact” in South Korea.