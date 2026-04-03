Jermain Defoe's Woking have arrived! Ex-Tottenham coach watches on as iconic striker's managerial debut ends with dramatic late comeback

Defoe’s life as a manager could barely have been more chaotic. After being appointed on Monday, the 43-year-old was introduced to fans pre-match, with his former Tottenham coach, Chris Hughton, among those in attendance.

The Cards initially looked set for a dream start when Harry Beautyman rose brilliantly to head home Aaron Drewe’s cross after 16 minutes. Defoe celebrated the first goal of his tenure wildly but the atmosphere soon turned as the visitors took advantage of a series of defensive calamities to turn the game on its head.