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Ex-England & Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe lands first head coaching role
Defoe steps into the dugout
The 43-year-old takes over a Woking side looking to stabilize after a period of transition. While the former Premier League star has held various coaching positions since his retirement from playing, this move represents his first permanent residency as the man in charge.
He previously served on an interim staff at Rangers and spent time developing young talent within the Tottenham Hotspur academy setup.
In an official statement released by the club, the legendary goalscorer expressed his excitement about the move. "Woking is a historic club with huge potential, and I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting project. I can’t wait to get started," Defoe said.
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Establishing a new philosophy
The National League outfit opted for Defoe after a rigorous interview process aimed at finding a leader who could implement a modern brand of football. Club chairman Todd Johnson explained that the former striker's vision for the game stood out among the candidates.
Johnson stated: "Jermain's achievements as a player speak for themselves, but what stood out to us during the process was how he sees the game, how he drives standards, and his approach to leadership and player development. We have a clear plan for where we want to go as a club, and we believe Jermain is the right person to build on the strong foundations already in place and help take us forward in the next phase of that journey."
Support staff and interim success
Defoe will not be alone in his new venture, as the club has provided him with an experienced right-hand man. Former Fulham and Halifax manager Paul Bracewell joins the coaching staff as an assistant, bringing a wealth of Football League knowledge to the dugout. The club also confirmed that interim coaches Craig Ross and Jake Hyde will remain part of the setup moving forward.
Ross has earned plaudits for his work as a caretaker manager following the dismissal of Neal Ardley. During his temporary stint, he guided Woking to four wins and three draws from eight matches. Ross will lead the team one final time for Tuesday's clash against Altrincham before handing the reins over to Defoe for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.
A distinguished career off the pitch
Beyond his tactical acumen, Woking officials highlighted Defoe's character as a key factor in their decision. Director of Football Jody Brown noted that the striker's determination to succeed and his alignment with the club's "preferred playing philosophy" were vital. The club is hopeful that his high-performance culture will rub off on the squad as they look to climb the National League table, currently sitting 11th and 18 points adrift of the playoff places.