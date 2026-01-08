‘Don’t win it in January’ - Dominik Szoboszlai sends title warning to Arsenal as defending champions Liverpool refuse to surrender crown without a fight

Discussing another epic battle for bragging rights, Szoboszlai has told Sky Sports: “It's a long way. The Premier League is not easy and you don't win it by January, I don't think so [playing against the champions]. They are playing against the champions. They know as well, they are one of the favourites and an unbelievable team with unbelievable players.

“They can't forget about City and Villa, they are doing really well. No, we don't play against the champions; they are playing against the champions.

“It's crazy because if I go back to last year, by February we were 10 points clear and I was still saying we have not won it yet. But inside, I was like, this is the chance.

“Now probably, because we are so many points behind, we can't think long term. Dream, we can talk about it, but we have to think game by game and have to perform to show we can even be in the top four. We need things to go our way, why not?”

