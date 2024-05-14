James Rodriguez teases shock 'last dance' at Everton as former Real Madrid star appears to confirm he's 'unhappy' at Sao Paulo

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeJames Rodriguez teases shock 'last dance' at Everton as former Real Madrid star appears to confirm he's 'unhappy' at Sao PauloJames RodriguezEvertonTransfersSao PauloSerie APremier LeagueJames Rodriguez could return to Everton after apparently confirming he is unhappy at Sau Paulo.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRodriguez unhappy at Sao PauloHas featured in only eight matches this season Colombian could return to Everton for 'last dance'Article continues below