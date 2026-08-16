Jamal Musiala collapses as Bayern Munich star sparks health scare as teammate rushes to catch him during pre-season clash

Despite the initial panic surrounding the collapse, the tension inside the stadium was somewhat relieved when a member of the medical team offered a thumbs-up gesture toward the Bayern dugout. Musiala was eventually able to regain his feet and walk off the pitch under his own power, albeit flanked by staff, as he was replaced by Bara Sapoko Ndiaye.

The match also served as a dramatic introduction for Saibari, who was making his first appearance for the club since his summer move from PSV Eindhoven. The Moroccan midfielder, fresh from his exploits at the World Cup in North America, had earlier provided the assist for Musiala's goal before his heroic intervention to catch the falling star.

Addressing reporters in the post-match mixed zone after the final whistle, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl moved to alleviate fears regarding the playmaker's condition, delivering a reassuring update: "The most important thing, he's doing well!"



