MIAMI Split vs Orlando CityUSA Today Images
Jacob Schneider

Inter Miami lifeless without Lionel Messi in scoreless draw vs rivals Orlando City

Inter Miami's attack was nonexistent without Lionel Messi Wednesday evening, with Luis Suarez failing to step up in a 0-0 draw with Orlando City

  • Miami fails to score for first time since March
  • Frustration as Messi misses out due to injury
  • Suarez struggles as woeful Herons attack misfires
