'It hurts because we wanted to reach the final' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano rues missed opportunity to advance to CONCACAF Champions Cup Final after stunning loss to Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup after losing 3-1 at Chase Stadium to the Whitecaps
- The aggregate score was 5-1 in favor of the Canadian team
- White, Vite, and Berhalter scored for the visitors
- Jordi Alba opened the scoring for Inter Miami in the 9th minute