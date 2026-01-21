AFP
‘I'm human too!' - Vinicius Junior gives emotional response to Real Madrid boo boys & speaks out on his future after Champions League masterclass vs Monaco
Brazilian hurt by 'complicated' days and Bernabeu whistles
Vinicius delivered a candid post-match interview following Madrid's emphatic victory over Monaco, opening up about the mental toll of a turbulent few weeks. The forward has found himself the target of whistles from sections of the Bernabeu crowd following a dip in collective form, a reaction that he admits has cut deep.
"Playing for the biggest club in the world is very complicated, the demands are extremely high," Vinicius told Movistar+. "But I am human too. I don't want to be booed in my home, where I feel very comfortable. In the last few games, I didn't feel comfortable because every time I did something wrong, I was booed." While acknowledging that fans "pay a very expensive ticket" and have a right to demand excellence, he admitted the recent atmosphere had been "very complicated".
- Getty Images Sport
Winger denies role in managerial exit and demands unity
The Brazilian also took the opportunity to distance himself from the off-field drama enveloping the club, specifically the recent change in the dugout. Vinicius denied having any influence on the departure of Xabi Alonso amid reports of a tense relationship between the two. The 25-year-old, who hugged new coach Alvaro Arbeloa on the touchline on Tuesday evening, expressed frustration at being a lightning rod for controversy.
"I am always in the centre of everything and I don't want to be there for things off the pitch. I want to be there for what I have done for this club," he stated firmly. Calling for unity to salvage the season following the Copa del Rey elimination and a lost Spanish Super Cup final, he added: "In house, we need the support of our fans so that everything returns to normal. If we are together, this season will go better."
Thriving alongside Kylian Mbappe in fluid system
On the pitch, Vinicius silenced his critics with a dazzling display that orchestrated the demolition of Monaco. The winger was the architect of the rout, finally getting on the scoresheet himself after turning provider for his team-mates throughout the night. Having already laid on three assists to tear the Ligue 1 side apart, Vinicius described his own goal as a moment of "liberation" after a pressure-filled period.
"It was a very beautiful moment. I had given many assists and everyone told me I had to score," he revealed. The Brazilian credited the team's fluid attacking shape for his dominant performance, noting how easy it is to combine with Kylian Mbappe when the team moves the ball with such speed. "We entered very focused, moving the ball from one side to the other. That way I can touch the ball a lot, and that is the best thing for me," he explained.
- Getty Images Sport
Vinicius sends contract message to Florentino Perez
Finally, Vinicius addressed the speculation regarding his long-term future in the Spanish capital. With his current deal winding down, he sent a message of calm to the fanbase and the board, insisting he is in no rush to force negotiations.
"I have one more year left on my contract," he revealed. "I trust the president, he trusts me and there is no rush." He concluded by reaffirming his desire to stay at the club for a long time, aiming to "play happy and score goals" as he looks to lead Real Madrid back to silverware.
