Ryan Reynolds Wrexham fansGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'I hate retiring this jacket' - Ryan Reynolds sends emotional message to Wrexham fans after final day of League One season

WrexhamChampionshipLeague One

Ryan Reynolds poured his heart out on Instagram as he sent out an emotional message to the Wrexham fans after the final day of the League One season.

  • Wrexham secured promotion to the Championship

  • The Red Dragons managed successive promotions

  • Reynolds sent out a heartfelt message after final League One fixture
