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Newly-promoted Hull City join West Ham in race to sign £20m Tottenham outcast
Hull challenge Hammers for Solomon
According to The i Paper, Hull have joined West Ham in the race to sign Tottenham winger Solomon. Spurs plan to sanction at least three departures before the transfer window closes and have slapped a £20m price tag on the 27-year-old Israel international, although opening bids are expected to fall between £10m and £20m.
Since joining on a free transfer from Fulham in 2023, Solomon has managed just five senior appearances for Spurs and has spent time on loan at Leeds United, Villarreal, and Fiorentina.
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De Zerbi targets new wide forward
Despite featuring under Roberto De Zerbi during pre-season, Solomon remains firmly outside the manager's plans for the 2026-27 campaign after being handed brief hope of a revival a year ago under Thomas Frank while Spurs searched for market alternatives.
During their tour of New Zealand, De Zerbi hinted at another 'bomba', meaning a major marquee transfer, to cap off a successful window. Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, subject to Andoni Iraola sourcing a replacement, and Manchester City's Savinho have emerged as primary targets for the wide forward role.
Spurs overhaul squad following scare
Tottenham's eagerness to move Solomon on forms part of a major squad overhaul following a 17th-place finish and near-relegation last season. Spurs have restructured their wage framework to facilitate marquee arrivals like Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke, alongside securing Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.
This ongoing purge could also pave the way for captain Cristian Romero to seal a move to Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid before the season starts, while Guglielmo Vicario's potential return to Italy opens the door for Antonin Kinsky to start as No. 1.
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Transfer momentum builds before opener
Negotiations over Solomon's exit are expected to accelerate swiftly and could reach a resolution in the coming days ahead of the Premier League season opener on August 21. Hull and West Ham now face a test of financial resolve as they compete to submit opening bids for the winger before the deadline.
The i Paper further reports that teenage prospect Mikey Moore is prepared for another loan spell after impressing at Rangers, with Bundesliga side FC Koln and several Championship suitors in pursuit.
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