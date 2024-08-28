madueke(C)Getty Images
Richard Mills

'Highly paid footballer' - Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke slammed for Wolverhampton comments by council leader

N. MaduekeChelseaWolverhamptonPremier LeagueWolverhampton vs Chelsea

Chelsea star Noni Madueke has been slammed for his critical comments of Wolverhampton by the city's council leader.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Madueke laid into "sh*t" Wolverhampton
  • Chelsea star apologises for Instagram post
  • Council leader criticises "highly paid footballer"
Article continues below