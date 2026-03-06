Getty Images Sport
Tottenham urged to bring back Harry Redknapp as ex-Spurs boss fears 'desperate' former club could now be FAVOURITES to be relegated
Alarm bells ringing for Tudor’s Spurs
Speaking to talkSPORT, the veteran manager admitted his alarm at the current decline under interim boss Igor Tudor, with supporters now facing the very real possibility of life in the Championship.
Redknapp delivers a grim verdict
"It was another disaster, I mean four or five weeks ago I couldn't really see Tottenham being involved in a relegation scrap, you know every week that's gone by it's got worse. But Tottenham are bang in it now, in trouble, they're looking like they could even be favourites to go down, it is that desperate," Redknapp said. His comments reflect a growing sense of panic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs only one point ahead of both Nottingham Forest and West Ham, who are in 17th and 18th respectively.
Calls for a sensational return
The desperate situation has led several pundits, including ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara, to call for Redknapp to be installed as a short-term saviour. O'Hara argued: "You need someone at that football club who cares about it... I reckon Harry Redknapp should get a phone call. They should say, 'Listen, you've got to come back, we need you back'." Despite the clamour, Redknapp remains sceptical about returning to the dugout. When asked if he would answer the call, he replied: "I'd have to, wouldn't I? But it's not going to happen. I can't see it happening. I'll be at Cheltenham on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday."
Pressure mounts on Tudor
Tudor is facing immense scrutiny after only three games. Following the Palace defeat, his response to questions about his future was a curt: "No comment." Despite the toxicity, Tudor insisted: "I don't think in that direction, I have a job to do, that's all. It sounds strange, but I believe more after this game than I believed before... The boat is going in the direction I want it to go and needs to go and who is in the boat can stay. Otherwise, they can leave the boat."
