Harry Kane's trophy curse is FINALLY broken! Bayern Munich clinch Bundesliga title without kicking a ball as Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen dethroned after draw at Freiburg

Harry Kane's trophy curse is finally broken as Bayern Munich have clinched the Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen's 2-2 draw with Freiburg.

  • Bayern clinched their 34th Bundesliga title
  • Leverkusen can only draw with Freiburg
  • Kane will lift his first major club trophy
