Harry Kane makes his own rules! Bundesliga gave special permission to Bayern Munich striker over Bundesliga celebrations - only for RB Leipzig to spoil title party
Bundesliga changed their rule to give special permission to Harry Kane for title celebrations during Bayern Munich's clash against RB Leipzig.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane was on pitchside to celebrate Bundesliga title
- DFL changed their rules for the striker
- Bayern were held to a 3-3 draw by RB Leipzig