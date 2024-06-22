Gareth Southgate Harry KaneGetty
Jack McRae

Harry Kane's England summit! Three Lions skipper chairs team meeting as players aim to bounce back from dismal Denmark draw but Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker are pictured clashing in training

Harry KaneEnglandKyle WalkerKieran TrippierEuropean Championship

Harry Kane organised a team meeting for his England players to rally and improve their performances at the European Championships.

  • Kane organises team meeting
  • Trippier and Walker clash
  • England to play Slovenia in final group game
