'It's a hard slog' - Jesse Lingard sent warning after ex-Man Utd star linked with shock transfer
Lingard a free agent after leaving FC Seoul
After bringing an Asian adventure to a close in the Far East, Lingard told The Guardian that he was willing to speak with teams from around the world - including those in “Europe, Saudi, UAE”.
A return to British football was discussed at one stage, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac being urged to take a proven Premier League performer to Wrexham. It was even suggested that West Ham may be tempted to put terms to a man that previously starred for them on loan.
Lingard warned about stepping out of his comfort zone
No deals have been done there, leaving Lingard in limbo. The 33-year-old does, however, have an approach from Brazil to consider. Remo are back in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A for the first time in 31 years, having dropped as far as the third tier, and are piecing ambitious plans together.
Lingard is in their sights, but South American football expert Tim Vickery has warned the 32-cap England international of how tricky another step out of his comfort zone will be.
Why Lingard would find the going tough in Brazil
Vickery has told talkSPORT: “He's in talks with a club called Remo, which means rowing loads of the big Brazilian clubs started life as rowing clubs. Anyway, it is a little bit left field.
“Remo are right up in the north of Brazil, Belem, which is actually the Portuguese translation of Bethlehem. There was once a Brazilian player who went to play there, and he said, 'I am so honoured to be playing in the very place where [Jesus] Christ was born.' And it had to be explained that that really wasn't the case.
“But anyway, what I wonder is going on here, because Remo are newly promoted and everyone expects them to go straight back down. Three rounds into the Brazilian championship, they've got two draws and a defeat. It's a hard slog that you're going there, Jesse Lingard. If you're going to go there, it's a hard slog. First, because you're going to be battling against relegation all year.
“Secondly, because look at the map. Now, the heartland of Brazilian football is in the southeast. Rio, Sao Paulo, and Belo Horizonte. Remo, where they are, almost every away game is like a four-hour plane journey. Brazil is vast. So there are easier ways to earn your money than signing for Remo.
“What I wonder, this is putting on my Dick Dastardly and his snickering hound hat, because what I would do in the circumstances is draw the negotiation out a little bit, see if anyone else comes through. Maybe there'll be more Brazilian clubs...That's what I would do in his situation.”
Where next for Lingard? Big future call about to be made
Lingard has seen another surprise move, to the Netherlands, mooted. Former United striker Robin van Persie is calling the shots as manager of Feyenoord and has already acquired Raheem Sterling following his release by Chelsea.
Reports in England have put Italian teams in the mix as well, which would allow Lingard to head to a different form of Serie A to the one that exists in Brazil. No decision on his long-term future has been made as yet, but he needs to pick a new landing spot quickly after missing out on several weeks of competitive action. Wherever he goes, match fitness and sharpness will need to be established before making his debut.
Lingard believes that he still has plenty to offer, with his love of the game being rekindled in South Korea after enduring a testing season-long spell at Nottingham Forest on the back of their return to the Premier League in 2022. A shock move to Brazil would certainly present the enigmatic midfielder with plenty of new challenges and social media content opportunities.
