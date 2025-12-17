'He had the opportunity and he took it' - Hansi Flick praises Marc-Andre ter Stegen as goalkeeper makes winning return to Barcelona starting XI

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Flick opened up on the internal discussions that led to the team sheet shock. He revealed that the decision was not made on a whim, but was a calculated move agreed upon by the entire technical staff to honour Ter Stegen’s dozen years of service to the Catalan giants.

"Marc is the captain and has played many games in the 12 years he has been here," Flick explained, offering insight into the emotional intelligence behind the selection. "We talked with the rest of the coaches and we wanted to give him the opportunity to play. He is back, it is only for this match and I think it is a good next step."

The manager was keen to emphasise that Ter Stegen’s inclusion was a reward for his hard work behind the scenes during his recovery. Having spent months watching from the stands or the bench while Joan Garcia cemented his place as the new first-choice, Ter Stegen’s professionalism required acknowledgement.

"He is the team captain," Flick reiterated. "He had the opportunity to return and he took it. He has given a lot to the club and must be respected."

