'It's his decision' - Marc-Andre ter Stegen told he can stay at Barcelona as Hansi Flick hints at possible starting XI return with Joan Garcia dropped for next game

Ter Stegen, who has been a pillar of the Barcelona defence for over a decade, has found himself in an unfamiliar position this season following the ascent of summer signing Joan Garcia to the status of undisputed number one. The German only recently returned from a long spell out following surgery, but he had been told before the season began that he would not be called upon this season, with Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny getting preference ahead of him. With his hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup depending on his playing time, the 33-year-old may look for a move away in the January window if there is no route back to the first-team at Camp Nou. However, Flick was quick to dismiss any notion that the club is looking to push the goalkeeper out, emphasising his personal respect for Ter Stegen while acknowledging the player's autonomy in this scenario.

"I think it is his decision," Flick said at a press conference. "We have spoken about his situation and I respect Marc a lot because he is a great goalkeeper and personally is a good person for the team. But in the end, it is his decision and it is he who must decide it, not me."