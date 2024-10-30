Hansi Flick's free-wheeling Barcelona have battered Bayern Munich and Real Madrid - there's no team playing better in Europe right now

After yet another summer of uncertainty in Catalunya, the Blaugrana have somehow emerged as a fearsome force

Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony was eerily similar to Saturday's Clasico: Real Madrid didn't turn up while Barcelona had a blast. The Catalan contingent were all smiles as they rocked up on the red carpet in Paris - and not just because they got to meet Hollywood star Natalie Portman.

Barca Femeni occupied all three podium places in the women's Ballon d'Or vote, with Aitana Bonmati taking top spot, while Lamine Yamal became the youngest male player ever to win The Kopa Trophy.

Madrid, of course, were named Men's Club of the Year, while Carlo Ancelotti landed the Johan Cruyff Trophy for best men's coach of 2024 - but Los Blancos still end up looking like losers after petulantly boycotting the event simply because Rodri beat Vinicius Jr to the men's Ballon d'Or.

One would have thought that Madrid would have had bigger concerns right now, given Hansi Flick's Barca have emerged as a serious threat to their hopes of retaining their Primera Division and Champions League titles...