Getty Images Lamine Yamal hits back at 'beating only normal teams' critics and declares Barcelona are 'the best team in the world' after statement victory at Real Madrid L. Yamal Barcelona Real Madrid vs Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Lamine Yamal slammed Barcelona's critics after starring in El Clasico as he contributed with a goal in their sensational win. Barca beat Real Madrid 4-0

Yamal hits back at critics

Scored third goal in El Clasico