Getty Images Sport
'He's a great professional!' - Mo Salah's first manager defends Liverpool star after transfer outburst
Salah's deteriorating relationship with Liverpool
Salah’s situation at Liverpool has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks, with the Egyptian superstar finding himself at the centre of a major stand-off with manager Slot. A run of poor form, combined with tactical disagreements and his shock interview following the draw with Leeds United, has amplified speculation over whether he has already played his final game for the club. The matter escalated further when Salah was excluded from the squad for the Champions League clash with Inter Milan, a clear sign of ongoing tension behind the scenes at Anfield.
The Liverpool hierarchy is now attempting to navigate a crisis involving one of the club’s greatest-ever players, who until recently had been indispensable to their attacking structure. While most figures around the club have supported Slot’s approach, Salah’s own camp has remained firm in their belief he has been unfairly targeted for the team’s struggles. The growing division has prompted major questions about his contract, his January availability, and whether the Saudi Pro League or MLS may attempt a swoop.
Amid the noise, former coaches, pundits and former players have weighed in on Salah’s character, but few have taken his side until his first manager, Todorov, stepped forward. The Serbian-French coach who gave Salah his debut at El Mokawloon in Egypt has defended the forward’s integrity and work ethic.
- Getty Images
Salah's first manager defends Egyptian's professionalism
Speaking to Africa Foot, Todorov delivered an emphatic defence: “I know Mo Salah well. I don’t doubt for a moment his commitment, his work ethic, his lifestyle.”
He continued with strong praise for the professionalism of the Liverpool icon: “He’s a great professional. But time passes, he’s 33 years old, he’s been at Liverpool for more than eight years. I get the impression that Arne Slot no longer really trusts him.”
Todorov also questioned the club’s handling of the situation: “It’s going to be difficult for the two men to mend fences. Liverpool is struggling in the Premier League. I don’t understand why the coaching staff is depriving themselves of such an important player to try and get out of it.”
He concluded by warning that only a few clubs could realistically match Salah’s value: “There aren’t many clubs in the world that can offer him a higher salary than he earns at Liverpool. The Saudis can, but does he want to play in a league that, while it has improved over the last three years, isn’t as competitive as those in England or Spain?”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Salah linked with a January transfer away from Anfield
Todorov’s comments arrive at a time when Salah’s relationship with Liverpool feels more strained than at any point since his arrival in 2017. The winger, who once dominated the Premier League and led the club to Champions League and Premier League glory, is enduring one of his least productive seasons, scoring only five goals so far. As the team’s struggles intensify, Slot appears to have made the bold choice to reshape Liverpool’s attack without its long-standing talisman. The fallout has shifted into the public sphere, something extremely rare for Salah, whose career has been defined by professionalism and discretion.
Meanwhile, external pressure continues to mount, with the Saudi Pro League monitoring developments closely and MLS officials openly expressing interest. Salah remains under contract until 2027, but the longer the tension persists, the more likely Liverpool will need to make a definitive decision. For now, Todorov’s public support adds a rare positive voice for the Egyptian star during a turbulent chapter of his career.
Saudi Pro League move on the cards for Salah?
Liverpool now face a delicate balancing act as they attempt to stabilise their season while addressing the future of one of the club’s most influential players. Slot’s tactical rebuild appears incompatible with Salah’s current form and relationship with the manager, raising questions about whether a January exit may become inevitable. If Salah departs, Liverpool will be tasked with replacing not only his goals but his leadership, a challenge that could reshape the club’s trajectory.
For Salah, the next few weeks could define the twilight of his career. A move to Saudi Arabia would provide financial magnitude, while remaining in Europe may offer the competitive edge he still craves. Alternatively, a shock move to MLS has entered the conversation, though a resolution between him and Slot remains the least disruptive scenario for Liverpool.
Advertisement