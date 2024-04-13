Man Utd player ratings vs Bournemouth: How bad would they be without Bruno Fernandes?! Ragged Red Devils dragged from the abyss as Alejandro Garnacho & Marcus Rashford flop

The captain struck twice as Erik ten Hag's side came back in each half to salvage a point they barely deserved

Bruno Fernandes lived up to his position as Manchester United captain by dragging the Red Devils back on two occasion to earn a draw at Bournemouth. But there is little to celebrate as Erik ten Hag's side have just three points from their last four league games. Hopes of the Champions League have disappeared and it is now a case of clinging on to Europa League qualification or even the Conference League.

United were torn apart down their left hand side for the length of the first half, falling behind to Dominic Solanke's 16th-minute strike after Willy Kambwala had buckled over trying to contain the striker.

Patrick Kluivert restored the Cherries' lead only five minutes after Bruno Fernandes had levelled with United's first and only shot on target of the first half. Fernandes clipped the bar just before the interval but United did not deserve to end the half level after conceding 12 shots, five of which had hit the target.

Fernandes levelled again in the second half, this time from the penalty spot after an unlucky handball by Adam Smith off a deflected Kobbie Mainoo shot. Bournemouth thought they had a penalty deep in added time but VAR spotted that Willy Kambwala had fouled Ryan Christie outside the area and Ten Hag's side clung on for the point.

