Gio Reyna challenged to 'reach that bar' with USMNT as Mauricio Pochettino expected to tell Monchengladbach star to do even MORE to make World Cup squad

Reyna did impress during his last international camp, registering goal number nine for his country in a friendly win over Paraguay, but questions continue to be asked of whether - having endured a tough time at the 2022 World Cup - he will be involved at another major tournament on home soil.

Quizzed on whether the creative 23-year-old is in a position where a World Cup berth is his to lose, ex-USMNT goalkeeper Friedel - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “With Mauricio it is different, you have to go and impress and then you have to improve. There is no ‘you did well for me last month, you did well the month before’. That’s not how he goes about his business.

“Once you impress, he will put a little higher bar on you and then you have to reach that bar. Then he will see if you can go again. The way that he performed, and I don’t know how he conducted himself in training, but let’s say it was positive, then they will watch him now with his club and see when he comes into camp again in March if he is lower. If so, he is already down in their minds again. If he comes in the same or higher, then he has impressed again.

“That’s how they work. It’s the metrics, it’s building a squad of players that need to win - which is a better word than ‘want’ to win. What he has done right now is very good for him getting his foot back in the door. It’s not his to lose. Everyone goes on a level playing field, which is very different to what the US has been previously.”

